Trudeau announces plan to plant more trees on Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commemorated the Canadian climate strike by announcing on Twitter that he intends on planting two billion trees over the next ten years.

We’ll plant 2 billion trees over the next ten years. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 27, 2019

Trudeau continued to campaign despite the strike and held an event at the Delta Hotel in Montreal before heading off to join the strikers.

Earlier today, Trudeau met with renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg who was in attendance at the Montreal rally.

Merci, @GretaThunberg, d’être une source d’inspiration pour nos enfants, de nous pousser à en faire davantage et d’avoir créé un mouvement qui rend tout cela possible.#ActionClimatique #MarchePourLeClimat pic.twitter.com/Cndphtnols — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 27, 2019

Trudeau’s commitment to plant two billion trees by 2029 means that two hundred million trees would need to be planted each year. While this might be a significant number, approximately the same amount of trees are replanted each year in British Columbia.

In the province, the logging industry is required to take on reforestation measures. According to an official BC Gov news release around 80% of logged areas are replanted.

“On average, about 218 million seedlings are planted each year in British Columbia,” claims the website.

Other leaders, including Jagmeet Singh, took an opportunity to use the tweet to take a jab at the Liberal Party leader highlighting the hypocrisy of buying a pipeline and his commitment to saving the environment at the same time.