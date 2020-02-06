Trudeau-appointed ambassador gets railed for supporting Chinese regime

Canada’s Ambassador to China Dominic Barton was lampooned this Thursday for being an apologist to the Chinese communist regime, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Before he was appointed to a diplomatic position, Barton advised numerous Communist Party officials and even welcomed Chinese authorities to a corporate retreat taking place near an internment camp.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis told the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations that he felt Barton was “I still feel you are a completely inappropriate choice as ambassador … I look at the track record with McKinsey and some of the things McKinsey was involved in, and those raise big red flags with me.”

Barton worked for the financial goliath McKinsey & Company who invited communist big shots for a banquet in Xinjiang. These corporate banquets were held only four miles away from a detention camp holding thousands of Muslim Uyghur prisoners.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “I have tremendous confidence in Mr. Barton. He is an excellent public servant, an excellent ambassador.”