Trudeau confirms his own failure by tweeting that everything is getting more expensive

Usually, if you’ve been in power for four years, you don’t pretend that you’re some sort of helpless, powerless observer as events pass you by.

Clearly, the Liberals don’t realize that.

Just consider this tweet from Justin Trudeau:

“Between rent, groceries, and cell phones, monthly bills are going up. Canadian families deserve a government with a plan to do something about it. We’ll make life more affordable for you.”

Between rent, groceries, and cell phones, monthly bills are going up. Canadian families deserve a government with a plan to do something about it. We’ll make life more affordable for you. pic.twitter.com/y0wYxBpKK8 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 9, 2019

As a political tactic, that tweet would have made sense if he issued it in 2015 as part of some sort of effort to run on affordability.

But that tweet isn’t from 2015.

It’s from 2019, specifically October 9th.

So, that raises some questions for Trudeau.

Specifically, the question of, “hey bruh, do you realize you’ve been in power with a majority government for four whole year?”

Trudeau’s tweet is stunningly un-self aware, as he’s acting like he’s campaigning against another group of people who have been in power this entire time.

Of course, Trudeau’s tweet ends up being a confirmation of his own failure as PM, which is all the more surprising to see since he tweeted it himself.

After all, if after four years with him in power Canadians are seeing the price of everything go up, including essentials like rent, groceries, cell phones, and monthly bills as Trudeau says, then that makes it clear the government in power during that time has failed to make life more affordable, and has in fact done the opposite (*cough* carbon tax *cough*).

Notably, Trudeau is saying the exact same thing that the Conservatives are saying: Life is getting more expensive under the Trudeau Liberals. Which, again, is pretty surprising to see coming from his own Twitter account.

Another important point needs to be made, which is that Trudeau’s Tweet shows immense arrogance and contempt for Canadians.

By so blatantly pretending that he hasn’t been in power for four years and is thus not responsible for what is taking place, Trudeau is acting as if he thinks Canadians will not realize who has been in office this whole time.

It’s the same arrogant attitude Trudeau shows when he repeatedly says things that not only don’t match up with his actions, but are so obviously discordant with who he is that everybody can see it, such as when Trudeau tried to claim Jagmeet Singh wasn’t doing enough to fight racism, even as Trudeau tried to slide past his blackface debacle.

Trudeau and the Liberals are now reduced to endless fear-mongering, pretending they haven’t been in power for four years, and subtly attacking their own record as they desperately try to hold onto power.