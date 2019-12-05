Trudeau government fails to spend promised $8 billion on defence, blames Harper

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has failed to spend $8 billion in defence spending over the last two years, according to Global News.

Trudeau has underspent on his pledge to spend $8 billion in cash by $7.79 billion promised to the Department of National Defence. This funding would have gone to capital projects, which involves everything from maintaining military property to purchasing weapons and ammunition.

The underspending occured in the fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19. When pressed on why the Trudeau government failed to spend the promised cash, the prime minister blamed Stephan Harper’s previous government.

Speaking to Global News, Trudeau said that “One of the things that Canadians know is that we need to be spending money properly.” He went on to say that “Procurement processes have been significantly damaged by the previous government.”

This was made public after American officials sent Ottawa a letter that criticized the government for not spending the required two percent of GDP on defence that NATO requests.

During the NATO summit, American President Donald Trump called out Trudeau for not spending enough on defence. After the president addressed this, Trudeau mocked Trump in front of a collection of world leaders. In response to this, Trump called Trudeau “Two-faced.”