Trudeau government still butchering civil servant payment system file

Conservative Party of Canada MPs continue to scold the Trudeau Liberals over the government’s shoddy Phoenix pay system during Monday’s question period in Ottawa, the first in 2020.

More than 98,000 civil servants still owe sums of money to the federal government after being overpaid by the abysmal system that has costed the government hundreds of millions. The Liberals, who could not answer how much money was owed, revealed the report Monday.

The Phoenix system was so broken that tens of thousands of federal workers were either underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all—financially ruining some civil servants.

These sweeping problems have still remained unresolved by both civil servants and the Trudeau government.

Conservative MP (Edmonton-Griesbach) Kerry Diotte told the house of commons that 98,249 workers owed the government money. As well as this, the total median overpayment was around $1,383.