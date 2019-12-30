Trudeau government to regulate “illegal content” off social media

Before re-election, Blacklock’s Reporter published an article detailing the Liberal party’s plan to regulate social media should they win.

The party appears to be moving forward full steam.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s mandate letter from Justin Trudeau charged him with the creation of new regulations for social media platforms.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s mandate letter includes regulations targeting the removal of illegal online content “harms such as radicalization, incitement to violence, exploitation of children, or creation or distribution of terrorist propaganda.”

Heritage minister Steven Guilbeault’s mandate letter

Firms such as Facebook or Twitter would be required to remove such content within 24 hours or face punishment.

If that seems a bit vague, it is because the definition of “illegal content” is not yet set, but according to iPolitics, Minister Guilbeault has said he will be meeting with Justice Minister David Lametti to clearly define it.

Interestingly, the government could go further on its list of “illegal content,” in the same article by iPolitics, Minister Guilbeault said he would have conversations with stakeholders on whether to also include regulations on fake news.