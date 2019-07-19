Trudeau is now open to proposals to fix B.C.’s gas price crisis

In the midst of British Columbia’s high price oil struggles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Ottawa is “open to proposals” from the private sector according to Global News.

“We’re always open to seeing what the private sector proposes, what business cases are out there. We believe in getting things done the right way and we’re going to work with people to find solutions to make sure that people can afford their weekly bills,” Trudeau said.

The comments were made on Thursday following the announcement by Premier John Gordamn that the government would be committing $79 million to support 118 new provincial transit buses.

That $79 million figure would also go towards 10 long-range electric buses, to help boost the Greater Victoria transit system.

The gas price inquiry sparked once gas prices soared to a jaw-dropping $1.70 throughout mainland BC.

Of course, protesters rallied outside the Liberal fundraiser Thursday night, wielding signs with slogans such as “declare a climate health emergency!” and “Get oil out of our soil.”

Others help up inflatable orcas, referring to the endangered species being threatened by expansions to tanker traffic that would result from pipeline expansions.

Protestors who were also upset about Trudeau’s climate action plan also criticized the Liberal government’s purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Inside the event, Trudeau criticized the state of politics, stating that we’re in a time where populism and social media are amplifying voices on the peripheries.

“Nobody has a sign that says ‘Make a decent compromise,’ ‘Find a reasonable way forward,’ ‘Get that right balance,’” said Trudeau.

