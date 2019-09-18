Trudeau lied when he said Conservatives were “in the pocket of the gun lobby”

Trudeau was busted using a talking point straight out of the U.S. Democrat’s playbook.

While on a campaign stop in Kitchener, Ontario, the prime minister accused the Conservatives of being “in the pocket of the gun lobby”.

The prime minister made the false comments while he touted his party’s plan to “strengthen gun control” during a local radio appearance.

“Unfortunately, the Conservatives have announced they’re going to roll back those gun control protections which I think is moving in the wrong direction. Canadians need to be safe. We’re not in the pocket of the gun lobby like the Conservatives seem to be,” said Trudeau.

According to Canadian election laws, corporate donations are banned in the country, so gun groups do not have the same influence as they would in the United States.

During the show, Trudeau also forgot to mention that the Liberals themselves have met with gun lobby groups like the National Firearms Association and the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights.

The Liberals have been facing mounting pressure from anti-gun groups seeking tighter firearm controls for Canadians after a spike in gun violence in Toronto.

In 2015, the Liberals pledged to devote $100-million a year to fight the problem of gun violence.