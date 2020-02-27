Trudeau minister says government WILL regulate online media, AGAIN

Trudeau’s Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said on Monday that he would introduce a bill that will follow the recommendations for the registration of internet news sites, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

This comes despite Guilbeault backtracking earlier this year, saying that he would not license news outlets after a CTV interview where he said he would. Now, Guilbeault is trying to do the same thing, again.

In Ottawa, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault clarifies his position on broadcasting & telecom review panel's recommendations: "Let me be clear. Our govt has no intention to impose licensing requirements on news organizations nor will we try to regulate news content." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/XQQlutSQzp — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) February 3, 2020

Despite the controversy that Guilbeault created by these comments, he is now attempting again to register news sites.

This legislation comes after a report by a cabinet advisory panel, where they recommended that the Trudeau government should force news outlets, like The Post Millennial, to register with the government.

This panel believed news reporting that was “accurate, reliable and trusted news content is in peril.” In order to fix this, they belived that a government body, in this case the Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission, should monitor outlets.

Martin Shields, the Conservative Member of Parliment for Bow River, said that Guilbeault’s proposals “scare the hell out of me.”