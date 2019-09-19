Trudeau refuses to say how many times he wore blackface

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has addressed the press at a park in Winnipeg amidst a massive controversy regarding unearthed photos of the PM wearing blackface on several different occasions.

During the press conference, the prime minister repeatedly wouldn’t rule out further instances where he had donned blackface. When asked whether this issue was brought up during the Liberal Party’s vetting process, Trudeau claimed that he had not notified the party of such photographs.

Justin Trudeau has been asked three times during this press conference how many times he's donned blackface. He's dodged each one (with his press secretary shouting "Next question" repeatedly over the third ask). — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) September 19, 2019

“I’m wary of being definitive about this because there are recent pictures that came out I had not remembered. I think the question is how can you not remember that? The fact is I didn’t understand how hurtful it is,” said Trudeau.

Recently, the Liberal Party abandoned candidate Hassan Guillet over anti-Semitic comments. According to Guillet, the party had known about his comments before he was ejected as the candidate, however, the Liberal party claims that they were undergoing a review of their vetting process.

During Trudeau’s apology yesterday evening, he admitted to one other incident, where he claims he sang “Day-O,” commonly known as “The Banana Boat Song”, in racialized make-up.

Earlier today, Global News released video of yet another incident in which Trudeau is in full blackface make-up, with black covering his face and reportedly his legs as well.

Trudeau said he didn't mention this during Liberal vetting because he was too embarrassed about how stupid and racist it was. When asked how many times he's done it, he said he can't remember because he never thought it was a big deal. — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) September 19, 2019

Throughout his comments to the media, Trudeau continued to apologize for the incident and asked that “allies” still support him despite the hurt he has caused to marginalized communities.

“I didn’t see that from the layers of privilege that I have, and I apologize,” said Trudeau.

When asked whether he had considered stepping aside to let another person lead the party, Trudeau claimed that he would be staying on as leader through the election.

Fire Q from @davidakin today as Trudeau refuses to step down/say if there are more blackface pics



"The prime minister job was not created so you could work through your issues, maybe its time that you realize you're not the indispensable man as the leader of the liberal party?" pic.twitter.com/dkrmaifXX6 — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) September 19, 2019

Several times while apologizing, the crowd applauded Trudeau’s efforts.