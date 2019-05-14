Trudeau to make long-awaited return to Question Period

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his anticipated return to the House of Commons today, where he will be looking to duck and weave his way through the barrage of questions he will surely be asked regarding the PM’s newest scandal.

Over this past weekend, Trudeau took a mini-vacation to the Windy City, where he watched his mother Margaret perform a one-woman-show. The next day, Trudeau took his standard personal Sunday, returning back to Ottawa later that night.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes in the autobiographical performance of his mother, Margaret Trudeau, "Certain Woman of an Age," at Second City's UP Comedy Club in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/PMkoy1RH92 — Chris Sweda (@chris_sweda) May 12, 2019

On Monday, Trudeau had to miss out on Question Period, as he was meeting the President of Croatia on his first official state visit to Canada since Croatia achieved independence in 1991.

Meeting with Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/AQhdhDdfhE — Kolinda GK (@KolindaGK) May 13, 2019

After meeting with President Grabar-Kitarovic, Trudeau met with Canadian-born Television icon Alex Trebek for the opening of the new Centre for Geography and Exploration.

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy! and the Honorary President of The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, joined Justin Trudeau Monday at the official opening of Canada’s Centre for Geography and Exploration in Ottawa. — via @CityNewsWPG https://t.co/L43g36081M — The RCGS/La SGRC (@RCGS_SGRC) May 14, 2019

And now, finally, Trudeau will return to Question Period. His last appearance on May 7 had a primary focus on the General’s report on Canada’s immigration and the asylum system. But today, there is a feeling in the air on Parliament Hill that Trudeau will be forced to sit through some uncomfortable grilling regarding the Mark Norman situation.

For Trudeau, it will be another test of his ever-faded Teflon. Scandals have stuck to Trudeau like white on rice, and unfortunately for Team Trudeau, this appears to be yet another gaffe that won’t be going away any time soon.

This will be Trudeau’s first appearance at Question Period since the case against Norman was brought to a close. We’ve seen how he unabashedly avoided questions during the SNC-Lavalin scandal, so we’re prepared to watch Trudeau once again brush off big questions, side-step the truth, and give pre-written, indirect answers.

What do you think of the Mark Norman case? Let us know in the comments below.