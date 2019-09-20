Trudeau: “We will ban military-style assault rifles”

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau has unveiled the Liberal Party’s plan to restrict assault rifles and handguns, a plan which is set to be starkly different from the Conservative’s plan.

Trudeau’s announcement, which was made only a short distance from the July 2018 Danforth shooting in Toronto’s Greektown with an illegally obtained gun.

Trudeau was greeted to warm applause and started by comparing his stance with the Conservative Party’s, with the speech peppered in statements such as “Liberals are for tougher gun laws, Conservatives are for weaker gun laws,” stating that “(The Conservative Party leader) wants people to be able to buy a gun without ever having to show their license to own it.”

“We will ban military-style assault rifles and start a buy-back program of all military-brand weapons that were legally purchased, and we will work with the provinces and territories to enable municipalities to restrict handguns,” said Trudeau to applause.

When asked about those who would not want to participate in a gun buy-back, Trudeau did not give a direct answer about “making law-abiding citizens into criminals.”

“We will not bring back the long-gun registry and we will continue to respect Canadian farmers and hunters,” stated Trudeau

Trudeau’s primary focus was on “military-style” assault rifles, stating that farmers did not need guns that were designed to kill the “largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.”

“Thoughts and prayers are just not going to cut it.”

After a few more questions about guns, the tone shifted back Trudeau’s blackface scandal, acknowledging loose ends still left from the incidents. There was a particular focus on the context of the video, as well as reaction to U.S. President’s reaction to the incident.

President Trump says he was hoping he wouldn't be asked about the @JustinTrudeau blackface photos. "I'm surprised and I was more surprised when I saw the number of times. I've always had a good relationship with Justin. I just don't know what to tell you." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cVBsYXjire — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) September 20, 2019

When asked whether more photos could be released, Trudeau stated that he has “nothing to confirm on that.”

Regarding border security, Trudeau states that there will be more information regarding the Liberal plan to strengthen the border, later on, emphasizing high investment into border security.

Trudeau has been on tour across Canada, visiting every province in the last few weeks. With October’s federal election just around the corner, Trudeau seeks to distinguish his party’s stances from other left-wing parties such as the Greens or the New Democrats.