Trudeau’s social media hypocrisy is on full display

Justin Trudeau recently implemented a Digital Charter and signed on to the Christchurch Call, two very specific initiatives that will facilitate censorship and eliminate ideological diversity online.

Now, according to the Canadian Press, Trudeau has claimed that “governments need to be wary of taking steps to regulate social media platforms that could be used by authoritarian regimes to further oppress citizens and stifle free speech.”

Trudeau said that government intervention into social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram should be considered a last resort.

This is astonishing considering that Trudeau has already set the wheels in motion for mass government regulation of social media—that’s what his digital charter is all about—and in terms of stifling free speech, the Trudeau government is basically an authoritarian regime in the making.

“Fundamentally, we can’t look at platforms as automatic antagonists. We recognize the solution doesn’t lie in government’s heavy hand over our internet, over our public spaces,” he told Vox writer and Trudeau super-fan Liz Plank on stage at the Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Ottawa.

Trudeau added, “What tools a reasonable, democratic, open government like Canada or others might find extremely useful and good to have on protecting citizens and encouraging competition and assuring that platforms take their responsibility seriously, in a different country might be a tool for oppression of citizens or control or really attacking free speech.”

Trudeau went on to say that free speech “is so fundamental to our democracies … there are some really tricky decisions we have to have and we have to have them in conversation.”

But near the end of the same Canadian Press article, it is reported that “Trudeau said he’s prepared to impose regulations if the tech titans don’t take it upon themselves to resolve the problems.”

Indeed, he’s already looking forward to making social media companies pay “meaningful financial consequences” for not meeting his media standards.

So how is it that Trudeau can stand up for free speech and the autonomy of social media companies on the one hand and then implement legislation and sign pledges stating that he will curb free speech and regulate social media on the other? It’s easy. He’s a liar.

He does it in the same way he proudly proclaims that he’s a feminist to an audience of international elites who swoon over him while he harasses and puts inappropriate pressure on the strong women in his cabinet, forcing them to resign if they don’t bend to his will.

Do not trust Justin Trudeau with your social media. Do not let his manipulative rhetoric fool you. He has already taken the first steps to restrict and compel your speech online and in real life. His attempt to pay lip service to free speech is cynical and pathetic.

The truth is, he can’t wait to shut you up and cash in while doing so.