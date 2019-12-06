Trump Jr. trashes Trudeau on Twitter

Donald Trump Jr. trashed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau via Twitter on Friday, citing job growth in America in comparison to job losses in Canada.

For perspective the US is about 10X the population of Canada so this would be the equivalent of America shedding 700,000 jobs. Yikes!



Maybe Justin should watch @realDonaldTrump & learn how to create jobs… or go back to being a substitute drama teacher.



Either way Canada wins! https://t.co/uwq0sGJFdD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2019

This tweet came as U.S. President Donald Trump boasted adding 226,000 jobs to the American economy this month, while Canada lost 71,200 jobs.

This put America’s unemployment rate to 3.5 percent, while Canada’s grew from 5.5 to 5.9 percent.

This point of heightened tension between Trudeau and Trump comes as a video emerged of the latter mocking him on camera. In response, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” on camera.

“Well, he’s two-faced… And honestly with Trudeau he’s a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy. You know the truth is, I called him out that he’s not paying two percent [GDP on military] and I guess he’s not very happy about it,” Trump said at a NATO press conference on Wednesday.

Lately, Trump also shared a Facebook post ridiculing Trudeau for his job loss.

Leaders from both sides of the aisle, NDP and Conservative, criticized Trudeau’s remarks at the summit.