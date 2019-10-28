Trump releases picture of dog involved in ‘capturing and killing’ ISIS leader

A dog, whose name is still classified, that helped track and hunt down the ISIS leader for US Special Forces has had his picture plastered online by U.S. President Donald Trump.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

The dog suffered injuries after tracking Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as he blew himself up to avoid being mauled by the canine. Three children were also killed in the raid.

General Mark Milley told reporters that the dog “performed a tremendous service” in finding al-Baghdadi in a tunnel under his compound.

According to CTV, the dog is now back to doing work with the U.S. Army.