Trump tweets “Great Jobs Report!” as U.S. adds 266,000 jobs—Trudeau tweets nothing about economy as Canada loses 71,200

Justin Trudeau may be feeling like a funny guy after his “hot-mic” moment at the NATO summit, but now that reality has set back in, he’s facing a pretty horrible contrast with the guy he was laughing at.

Following the latest US jobs report, which is being called a “blowout report,” Trump tweeted in celebration of the US adding 266,000 jobs:

“GREAT JOBS REPORT!”

“This is a blowout. Look at these manufacturing numbers, a blowout.” @MariaBartiromo”

The US added a whopping 54,000 manufacturing jobs, and the overall report defied economists’ expectations of a slowdown.

So, things are going very well for the US economy.

Considering the strong growth in our neighbour to the south, you might think the same would be happening here in Canada.

Well, not so much.

If you’re looking for Justin Trudeau’s Tweet on the jobs report you’ll be looking for a while.

Unlike Trump, Trudeau hasn’t Tweeted about the economy today.

Perhaps that’s because, in contrast to the huge jobs gains in the US, Canada posted huge job losses.

The Canadian economy lost a staggering 71,200 jobs in November, the worst jobs report since 2009, when Canada was still dealing with the aftermath of the 2009 global economic crisis.

Additionally, the US unemployment rate is now 3.5%, closing in on the lowest unemployment rate since the Korean War in the 1950s.

Meanwhile, Canada’s unemployment rate has surged from 5.5% to 5.9%.

What we see once again is that Trudeau is constantly focused on virtue-signalling, rather than results.

Sure, he had a fun time laughing at Trump during the NATO summit, but that doesn’t change the reality that America can defend itself and Canada can’t, and it doesn’t change the reality that the US economy is strengthening while Canada’s is weakening.

At some point, reality is unavoidable, and no amount of virtue-signalling can disguise the damage being caused by terrible government policy.

The Liberals are putting the boot of government regulation on the throat of the Canadian energy industry, tearing apart our national unity, piling more and more carbon taxes on the Canadian People, and pushing investment to other countries.

So, it’s no surprise that while other countries are getting richer and richer and creating jobs for their citizens, Canadians are struggling under a mounting debt burden, and are falling further and further behind.

The contrast between Trump’s Tweet on the economy and Trudeau’s avoidance of the topic just goes to show that the US and Canada are moving in different directions economically, and that’s very bad news for Canada at a time when things are already looking increasingly bleak.

