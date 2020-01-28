Trump unveils ‘deal of the century’ Middle East Peace Plan

President Donald Trump has released his Middle East peace plan after long months of speculation. The peace plan proposes a two-state solution, whilst not uprooting any Israelis or Palestinians from their homes.

The announcement was made Tuesday in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump stated that his peace plan “could be the last opportunity” for the Palestinian people.

The proposal has already been rejected by Palestinians, as many took to the Gaza strip early Tuesday after Israel deployed the IDF to the West Bank.

“Today, Israel takes a big step towards peace,” said Trump concerning the deal— labelled the “deal of the century.”

The plan was organized by President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka.

“Palestinians are in poverty and violence, exploited by those seeking to use them as pawns to advance terrorism and extremism. They deserve a far better life,” said Mr. Trump of the matter.

Netanyahu praised the deal and Trump, calling the president “the greatest friend that Israel has had in the White House.”

“The deal of the century is the opportunity of a century, and we’re not going to pass it by,” he said.

Netanyahu is penned to travel to Moscow tomorrow to discuss the plan’s proposals with Vladimir Putin.

The plan also received praise from Israel’s official opposition leader Benny Gantz, who met Trump yesterday and called the plan “a significant and historic milestone.”

The “plan of the century” was rejected by Palestinian leaders in advance, as many believed it would permanently leave the West Bank in the hands of Israel.

“The US administration will not find a single Palestinian who supports this project,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. “Trump’s plan is the plot of the century to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

An emergency meeting of Palestinian leadership Tuesday.

Palestinian leaders have not been in contact with the Trump White House since the end of 2017, when President Trump made the move to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moving the US embassy to there from Tel Aviv.

Trump has also said the plan promises $50 billion for the Palestinian people, and that the US would open a Palestinian embassy in “eastern Jerusalem.”