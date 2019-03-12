Canadian News

Truth and Reconciliation commissioner calls out Trudeau for reconciliation “façade”

“My deepest concern and regret now is that reconciliation was just another façade.”
Travis Gladue-Beauregard Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Some First Nation and Metis Leaders have stated that despite the recent SNC-Lavalin scandal, they will still continue to support the Trudeau government in their reconciliation efforts.

Grand Chief Littlechild has taken a different approach, not choosing sides in the growing divide in the Liberal Party but instead, supporting efforts to work together towards healing.

Littlechild is calling on Prime Minister Trudeau to put aside his pride and contact former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to reconcile all current differences.

“I chose to wait until hearing from all called to appear before the Justice Standing Committee on the SNC Lavalin issue before giving my personal opinion on the recent resignations,” Littlechild wrote in a media statement posted on the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations Chiefs Facebook page March 11.

The former Conservative Member of Parliament weighed in saying he was not convinced by the argument of protecting jobs put forward by Trudeau and his inner circle.

Grande Chief Littlechild found it difficult to believe that former Principal Secretary Gerald Butts did not know of former Attorney General Wilson-Raybould’s decision not to intervene until her testimony before the Justice Committee.

“I am deeply saddened with the resignation of these two hard-working, dedicated individuals, who have worked tirelessly on issues impacting our First Nations from the federal government level,” Littlechild wrote, speaking of Wilson-Raybould and Philpott.

Littlechild said Wilson-Raybould “maintained the ethical requirements as a lawyer, and even more stringently enforced as an Indigenous person as demanded in our cultural teachings.”

Regarding MP Jane Philpott, Littlechild said she was an outstanding minister of Indigenous Services Canada, who took a humanistic view of the issues impacting First Nations and Treaty citizens.

Jane Philpott resigned her post as president of Treasury Board over the government’s handling of the SNC Lavalin affair.

Littlechild commended both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott for “taking a stand in what I would definitely say is a path to reconciliation, standing up for what they believe in.”

“It is not an easy task to do this, to go against the Party.”

He advised the Liberal Caucus to “look at reconciliation as a way to heal and move forward.”

Littlechild was one of three commissioners to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and worked on the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. He also served as the Member of Parliament for Wetaskiwin in Brian Mulroney’s Progressive Conservative Party from 1988-1993.

In his statement, Littlechild also wrote that he was disheartened that the actions taken on SNC Lavalin had overshadowed the important work of correcting past wrongs, “to uphold the minimum standard of rights for my fellow Indigenous peoples in Canada”.

He said the loss of the former Cabinet ministers would have a “severe backlash” on Indigenous issues for the way the matter was handled.

“Eight months ago we studied and proposed a National Council for Reconciliation” and nothing has happened with the recommendation.

“My deepest concern and regret now is that reconciliation was just another façade.”

“I extend my hand to Prime Minister Trudeau, as representing the government for the Crown we entered into Treaty with, should he wish to find a path to true reconciliation,” the statement reads.

