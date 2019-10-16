American News

Tulsi Gabbard calls out The New York Times, CNN for their biased coverage of her

Tulsi Gabbard, the 38-year-old Iraq War veteran who continues to speak more sense than her party cares to entertain, blasted CNN and The New York Times.
New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like myself for calling for an end to this regime-change war. Just two days ago, the NYT put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset, and an Assad Apologist and all these different smears,” she continued to say “this morning a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia,” calling the coverage “completely despicable.”

Tulsi has reason to be upset.

The “Russian Asset” bogeyman, whether directly applied or alluded to, is a sham, and a way to shut down contesting voices. The tactic, which started with President Trump’s (no) collusion scandal, made its way into Twitter and is frequently used across social media to shut down the other side of the conversation.

But if the stifling of Tulsi Gabbard’s started and ended with calling her a Russian asset, there wouldn’t be much to say here. The issue is that it’s not just talking heads on CNN who are interested in mischaracterizing her and shutting down her voice, it’s tech giants like Google and Twitter who’ve taken it upon themselves to do the same.

By what measures? Well, Gabbard is currently suing the multi-billion dollar goliath, claiming that they temporarily suspended her advertising account after the Democratic primary debates in June. The lawsuit accuses Google of violating the First Amendment, as well as suspending her Google Ads account, meaning that viewers of the debate who decided to Google her would not have her website show up as the advertised link.

Not just this, but Twitter had previously seen it fit to scrub Gabbard’s name from the trending tab when she laid into Kamala Harris for her shotty record. It was not until nearly 40 minutes after the debate that Tulsi’s name appeared in the trending tab.

The damage done by tech giants and biased media organizations is unquantifiable. But from what we know so far, Tulsi was the most Googled candidate on the debate stage again last night.

Tulsi Gabbard is an impressive politician, and in a field of democrat politicians looking to stand out from the crowd with varying degrees of identity politics, giving away free money, or simply getting by on name recognition alone, Tulsi stands out by having a level head.

That’s what makes the establishment afraid, and that’s why they want to silence her.

