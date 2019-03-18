International News

Turkish man kills 3 in Holland after PM Erdogan uses NZ massacre video during rally

According to the New York Times, Erdogan used an edited version of the video at least three times to “galvanize support among his Islamist followers ahead of local elections at the end of the month and criticized the Turkish opposition as weak.”
According to the New York Times, Erdogan used an edited version of the video at least three times to “galvanize support among his Islamist followers ahead of local elections at the end of the month and criticized the Turkish opposition as weak.”
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Tragedy struck in the Netherlands today after a man opened fire in a tram, killing three and injuring at least nine others. One suspect has been identified as Gokmen Tanis, a 37 year-old Turkish man, and is suspected to have terrorist motives.

This incident sadly follows the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, in which a Mosque and an Islamic Centre were targetted by a white-supremacist, with the death toll capping out at 50.

The shooting was livestreamed on Facebook, with the video clearly depicting the massacre of innocent Muslims.

Interestingly enough, the controversial Turkish president Erdoğan was later the subject of controversy, as he used the video of the New Zealand massacre during an election rally.

According to the New York Times, Erdogan used an edited version of the video at least three times to “galvanize support among his Islamist followers ahead of local elections at the end of the month and criticized the Turkish opposition as weak.”

It comes as no coincidence. The manifesto of the NZ shooter had lengthy ramblings about a number of topics, including segments stating that Muslims should be driven out of Turkey west of Bosporus.

“Together with all Muslims, our country, our nation and myself are targeted,” Erdogan said at a rally in the southern city of Gaziantep. “What does it say? That we shouldn’t go west of the Bosporus, meaning Europe. Otherwise, he would come to Istanbul, kill us all, drives us out of our land.”

On Monday, not a week after Erdogan’s comments that rung similar to a call to arms, a Turkish man shot and killed three innocent people in Europe.

Erdogan is not new to controversy, nor does he shy away from his beliefs. He has been a strong voice against what he believes is Western islamophobia, and has gone so far as to say that Turks living in Europe should all have five children each.

Erdoğan told his compatriots living in Europe that they should view success — and the creation of big families — as the best way to combat the swell in anti-Muslim and anti-Turkish sentiment across the continent.

“Go live in better neighborhoods. Drive the best cars. Live in the best houses. Make not three, but five children. Because you are the future of Europe. That will be the best response to the injustices against you,” he said at a rally.

He has even gone so far as to say that Holland, the country which was attacked earlier today,  has “Nazi remnants, ” stating “I have said that I had thought Nazism was over, but I was wrong. Nazism is alive in the West.”

Since the Dutch general elections in 2017 that saw politicians with strong anti-Turkish views like Geerts Wilders, who stated that “[People from] the Netherlands can see that these people are Turks, not Dutch. They have Dutch passports, but they don’t belong here,” cultural tensions between the two nations have been high.

A group of Erdogan supporters tried to burn the Dutch flag, but accidentally burned a French flag instead. (They’re both tricolor, just slightly different colors.)

Other protesters in northwest Turkey stabbed and squeezed oranges to showcase their anger at the Dutch (the colour orange is synonymous with the Dutch royal family and the national soccer team). Flyers were passed around at the fruit-themed protests reading “Fascist Holland” and “Stay There, Orange.” as reported by the BBC.

With tensions at an all-time high, it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

The manifesto left behind by the New Zealand shooter had ramblings of far-right accelerationism, where fast, break-neck change happens overnight for better or for worse.

His attacks came along with the intention to cause higher tensions between the West and Islam, hoping for retaliations and hoping to cause more chaos and conflict in the future. His own statements include phrases such as “Stability and comfort are the enemies of revolutionary change. Therefore we must destabilize and discomfort society where ever possible.”

It’s unfortunate to think that this could be second domino in what could potentially be a nasty back and fourth between far-right ideologues and radicalized Islamists.

What do you think about the ongoing situation? Let your voice be heard. Comment below.

International News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Most Read International News

1.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
2.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
3.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
4.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
5.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
6.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
7.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
8.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report