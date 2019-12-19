Twenty car pile-up on the 400 Highway near Barrie

Today’s snow squalls are causing problems for drivers across the GTA, especially north of Toronto.

CLEAR: NB 400 has reopened at Hwy 88. Major delays NB 400 approaching Hwy 88 and approaching Hwy 89. Alternate routes also jammed. — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) December 19, 2019

A 20-car pile-up took place on the 400 Highway near Barrie in the northbound lanes said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The crash took place around noon, closing lanes along the northbound Highway 88 and Innisfil Beach Road. The lanes were reopened around 4 p.m.