Culture

Twitter bans prominent doctor for stating facts

A prominent doctor’s Twitter account was suspended for violating its policy of “hateful conduct.” A day later, it was restored with an apology for the “error.” What did he say that was so offensive?
A prominent doctor’s Twitter account was suspended for violating its policy of “hateful conduct.” A day later, it was restored with an apology for the “error.” What did he say that was so offensive?
Barbara Kay Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Twitter has been in our lives for 13 years. But its practice of suspending and banning upright citizens for no other reason than holding incorrect views only got underway about four years ago. Today, the practice is so frequent and widespread that I daresay anyone reading this can point to someone they know, or follow on Twitter, who has suffered punishment by Jack Dorsey in this way.

Most of the people who are forced to sit on Big Twitter Nanny’s ‘naughty stool’ for a day or a week—or forever—hold conservative views. Or rather what is now considered conservative views, even in the mouths of otherwise progressive people (like normative feminist Meghan Murphy).

In a February Quillette article, Richard Hanania, a research Fellow at the Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies at Columbia University, analyzed a list of every prominent person or political party known to have been silenced by Twitter since its debut. An overwhelming number of them were conservatives. He found that even when suspension occurred randomly for violating basic rules (such as posting a political adversary’s private information) was taken into consideration, the odds were heavily stacked against conservatives.

But Twitter has moved way beyond censorship of conservative opinions. A recent case of Twitter suspension demonstrates that even medical professionals citing their own objective reference materials, materials that establish standards of practice, may be held accountable for their offensiveness to special interest groups.

Ray Blanchard is a Canadian sexologist of impeccable credentials. From 1995-2010 he served as head of clinical sexology services in the law and mental health program of Toronto’s CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health). He boasts a 40-year history of sexology research with a specialty in paraphilia and gender dysphoria. From 2008-12 he served on the Sexual and Gender Identity Working Group for the fifth edition of the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), the gold standard for definitions psychologists and psychiatrists use as a reference guide in diagnosing disorders.

In short, let’s just say the evidence points to Ray Blanchard knowing a lot more about gender dysphoria than Jack Dorsey.

On May 11, in response to a question regarding his views on gender dysphoria, Blanchard posted a six-part clinically objective answer. Almost immediately, his Twitter account was suspended for violating its policy of “hateful conduct.” A day later, it was restored with an apology for the “error.” What did he say that was so offensive?

Mainly his crime was to refer to gender dysphoria as a type of “mental disorder.” Trans activists are very hostile to this clinical term, because it runs counter to their theory of gender fluidity, the hypothesis that gender identity and biological sex are separate phenomena. Twitter informed Blanchard that he could not be rehabilitated unless he deleted that tweet. This he refused to do, and was prepared to be banned from Twitter forever if necessary over it.

As he explained in an email to me and other supporters, “Gender dysphoria is a diagnosable condition in the DSM … and its status as a disorder is still the basis for public and private insurance payment for cross-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries. Therefore I am correct on the facts. I have come to realize, however, that Twitter does not care whether a tweet is factually correct but only whether it is offensive to a favoured group of Twitter users (in this case, trans/gender dysphorics.)”

Blanchard is no transphobe. One of his six tweets acknowledges that sex-change surgery “is still the best treatment for carefully screened adult patients, whose gender dysphoria has proven resistant to other forms of treatment.” All he advises is caution and patience, with the suggestion that candidates for sex change be eligible at age 21 after at least two years of social transition. That used to be considered plain common sense. Now it is considered a phobic point of view by trans militants.

The courageous Blanchard is one of very few professionals in the field of gender dysphoria who will not be cowed into stating the equivalent of “two plus two equals five.” He will not say the magic words trans activists want to see compelled by law, namely that a transwoman is biologically a woman. He will not waive biological reality to gratify those who suffer from a disorder.

Which is why he suggests a policy that treats post-surgery trans patients’ sexual designation as a “legal fiction”: that is, applicable to a driver’s licence, which has no consequences for other people, but not applicable to, say, transwomen in sports which, as we have already seen, has an enormous negative influence on actual women athletes in sports that privilege speed and power, and yet is now entrenched in sport association guidelines. Blanchard’s recommendations seem to me an elegant compromise based in common sense and a sincere appreciation of the colliding rights currently in play on the sporting field, not to mention in locker rooms and women’s prisons.

At the current rate of escalation by trans bullies in the corridors of policy-making, it is very likely that the next DSM working group will declassify gender dysphoria from the “disorder” category, but with the assurance that the government will find a way to ensure that hormones and surgery costs remain protected payouts by insurance companies. Then nobody will be allowed to say that gender dysphoria is not “normal” (that word is already radioactive in politicized gender circles), and all barriers against indoctrination of children at a tender age into the religion of gender fluidity will fall.

I hope Dr. Blanchard will not be discouraged by his “timeout” on Twitter’s naughty stool. More than ever, hopeless as the battle sometimes seems, we who value both freedom of speech and intellectual clarity need to hear science-based truths from sexologists who know whereof they speak. Fortunately Blanchard’s account was restored quickly. This time.

Culture
Twitter
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations