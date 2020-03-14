Barbara Kay

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Freedom of religious expression via religious symbolism should never trump the freedom to not wear religious symbols.

This lecture by a ‘gender specialist’ is completely off the rails

This video illustrates just how off-the-rails the obsession with gender dysphoria in children has become amongst certain professionals.

The re-education of Senator Lynn Beyak

It’s very likely that Senator Lynn Beyak will be suspended again and forced to undergo further re-education concerning her problematic beliefs.

Radical feminist professor indoctrinates students at Ryerson University

Kelly Train is not a teacher. She’s a conduit for feminist doctrine. In spite of her lack of professionalism and lack of accreditation, she earns $185,000.

Trump puts on a clinic at State of the Union address

President Trump has some great speech writers and he delivered a very effective speech for his State of the Union address.

‘Provocative’ gender dysphoria expert gives vital speech at McGill

Inviting Dr. Zucker to speak in an open forum was an act of courage, as he is Canada’s most controversial researcher/clinician in this domain

Young Canadians are being sold ‘gender-affirming’ top surgery on Instagram

On the clinic’s Instagram page you can see dozens of photos of post-op FTM (female-to-male) clients posing bare-chested and happy.

B.C. Supreme Court allows schools to hold mandatory Indigenous smudging ceremonies

If we let this ruling stand, then we are accepting that when it comes to participation in spiritual rituals, some Canadians are more equal than others.

An old Jewish joke about anti-Semitism is new again

Progressives are entitled to their own theories about “intersectionality” and its hierarchy of victimhood, but they are not entitled to their own facts.

Exploring the phenomenon of the social justice Jewish warrior

The desire of progressive Jews to pound the square peg of universalism into the round hole of particularism would be funny if it were not so pathetic.

Ontario mother starts new project to fight radical trans ideology

With allies, an Ontario mother founded an excellent site, for which she is the publisher, the Canadian Gender Report (CGR).

The way they teach Orwell in Canada is Orwellian

Laundering George Orwell’s message to serve as a propaganda tool for ideologues is an abuse of power. And it’s happening in Canada.

Ten years on, and we haven’t learned a thing from “Climategate”

Environmental dogmatists act as though they have been appointed Morals Police. And they do not take kindly to dissent.

Anti-Semitism rears its ugly head at McGill University

There is a cancer on our campuses and the McGill Daily is one big reason why it is metastasizing.

