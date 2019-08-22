International News

Twitter removes over 936 fake Chinese accounts out of 200,000 strong bot network aimed at undermining Hong Kong freedom movement

On August 19, Twitter disclosed a “significant state-backed information operation” focused on spreading misinformation and undermining the freedom movement currently happening in Hong Kong.
On August 19, Twitter disclosed a “significant state-backed information operation” focused on spreading misinformation and undermining the freedom movement currently happening in Hong Kong.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
3 mins read

On August 19, Twitter disclosed a “significant state-backed information operation” focused on spreading misinformation and undermining the freedom movement currently happening in Hong Kong.

In total, they disclosed 936 bot accounts actively spreading propaganda to derail support for the movement. However, this only represents a fraction of a much larger, more sophisticated network of bot accounts.

According to Twitter, “A larger, spammy network of approximately 200,000 accounts — many created following our initial suspensions — were proactively suspended before they were substantially active on the service.”

All accounts have since been suspended for multiple violations of Twitter’s platform manipulation policies, including using spam, coordinated activity, making fake accounts, attributed activity, and evading bans.

Twitter gave the following hardline statement on the matter:

Covert, manipulative behaviors have no place on our service — they violate the fundamental principles on which our company is built. As we have said before, it is clear that information operations and coordinated inauthentic behavior will not cease. These deceptive strategies have been around for far longer than Twitter has existed. They adapt and change as the geopolitical terrain evolves worldwide and as new technologies emerge. For our part, we are committed to understanding and combating how bad-faith actors use our services.

On August 20, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Geng Shuang responded to the recent banning on behalf of Beijing.

“The Chinese media use overseas social media to communicate with the people there, introduce Chinese policies, and tell stories about China to the outside world, he said. “I think this is reasonable. I don’t know why certain companies of people took such strong reactions. I don’t know if this pokes some of their shortcomings.

“I think you should be very clear about the attitude of 1.4 billion Chinese people,” he added. “For the attitude of the Chinese citizens and students overseas you should also be quite clear. They certainly have the right to express their views and opinions.”

This is quite an interesting statement as the People’s Republic of China has banned Twitter in China. At least, Twitter is banned for actual Chinese citizens. Chinese officials can still use Twitter and have been doing so with greater frequency. Moreover, Twitter believes that the Chinese government has been using more covert means of posing as Chinese citizens through the use of VPNs.

Furthermore, as Bloomberg has pointed out, what neither party have publicly acknowledged is the deep connection between the two, and that Twitter has been assisting Chinese officials in boosting Beijing’s political agenda around the world.

As Bloombergreports, “Twitter employees actually help some of these people get their messages across, a practice that hasn’t been previously reported. The company provides certain officials with support, like verifying their accounts and training them on how to amplify messages, including with the use of hashtags.”

“There’s a clear tension for Twitter here having seen that Beijing is willing to use the platform in deceptive and manipulative ways, whilst desiring to use the platform for state diplomacy,” said Jacob Wallis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s International Cyber Policy Centre.

This latest account banning comes in the wake of Twitter, and Facebook to a lesser extent, deciding to ban or limit many political advertisements from Chinese government, companies, and officials, which often included derogatory statements aimed at people from Hong Kong.

Other political advertisements make false statements regarding what Hong Kong residents are saying, which cannot in any way be verified, such as calling China the “motherland” and that the average Hong Kong citizen believes the protesters are a common “band of thugs.”

But, as many will know, close to a quarter of Hong Kong’s population recently took to the streets in the pouring rain to protest Chinese interference in their government. Clearly, if there is an average Hong Konger, they are most likely on the side of the protesters.

“We want to protect healthy discourse and open conversation,” Twitter said in a statement posted on its website. “We believe that there is a difference between engaging in conversation with accounts you choose to follow and the content you see from advertisers in your Twitter experience which may be from accounts you’re not currently following.”

According to News.com, Facebook has identified at least a dozen pages and groups tied to Chinese activity regarding the Hong Kong protests.

Facebook has said such accounts were “engaged in a number of deceptive tactics”, and that they “found links to individuals associated with the Chinese Government” in the course of their investigation.

As China struggles to stop the momentum of the freedom movement, such attempts to undermine the movement are being called out with greater frequency and foreign platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, are slowly becoming less complicit with China’s use of underhanded tactics.

International News
Politics And Policy
Technology
China
Hong Kong
Twitter
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Most Read International News

1.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
2.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
3.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
4.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
5.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
6.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
7.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
8.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report