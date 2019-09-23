Twitter roasts Trudeau over Emmy tweet—says he should win best actor or best makeup

A simple tweet celebrating Canadians being nominated for Emmys has led to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being at the centre of a roasting competition.
Following last week’s scandal when it was revealed that the former drama teacher has a history of wearing blackface makeup, Canadians took it upon themselves to nominate the Prime Minister for best actor, as well as best costume and makeup.
Despite his apologies, many Canadians, as well as people in countries around the world, are disappointed in the prime minster and are concerned over the potential for his reelection.
Celebrating anything related to the arts and costumes was certainly bad timing on Trudeau’s part. With less than a month to go until the federal election, the more distance he can put between himself and even the mention of makeup, the better his chances.