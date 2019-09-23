Twitter roasts Trudeau over Emmy tweet—says he should win best actor or best makeup

A simple tweet celebrating Canadians being nominated for Emmys has led to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being at the centre of a roasting competition.

Lots of Canadians up for #Emmys2019 – congratulations to all of you, and good luck tonight! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 23, 2019

Following last week’s scandal when it was revealed that the former drama teacher has a history of wearing blackface makeup, Canadians took it upon themselves to nominate the Prime Minister for best actor, as well as best costume and makeup.

I understand your excitement, makeup everywhere..#TrudeauBlackface — Mr. Jake McBride (@ExpatJake) September 23, 2019

can’t believe you’re not up for best make up! — Cid ☭ (@HiCallMeCommi) September 23, 2019

You are up for best Actor? #NotAsAdvertised — John McNally (@john_mcnally) September 23, 2019

Despite his apologies, many Canadians, as well as people in countries around the world, are disappointed in the prime minster and are concerned over the potential for his reelection.

And the winner for Best Costume goes to……….. pic.twitter.com/LVbnifBeLt — John S🇨🇦 (@Toronto_John63) September 23, 2019

And the Emmy for best actor starring as a Person of a Different Race goes to …….Justin Trudeau! — Woodster (@wschero123) September 23, 2019

Celebrating anything related to the arts and costumes was certainly bad timing on Trudeau’s part. With less than a month to go until the federal election, the more distance he can put between himself and even the mention of makeup, the better his chances.