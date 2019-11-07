UPDATE: Ontario father charged with death of two sons, ages 9 and 12

UPDATE: A Brampton man has been charged in connection with the death of his two sons, with two counts of first-degree murder.

Edwin Bastidas, 52, was arrested after his two sons, Nicholas, 9, and Jonathan, 12, were found deceased in their home.

The boys are believed to have been suffocated.

The murders are the 24th and 25th homicides in the city of Brampton in 2019.

Police responded to a home near Sandalwood Parkway and Creditview Road in Brampton at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for a medical call.

Police say the situation has been determined to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

“Investigation into the circumstances of what transpired within the residence is ongoing by investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau,” according to police reports.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.