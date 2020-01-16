Two Canadian men charged for smuggling goods to Pakistan nuclear program

Two men from Mississauga were charged after allegedly being involved in a five-year long scheme to export aircraft parts and other equipment to support a nuclear program in Pakistan, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Five men have been accused, including 48-year-old Muhammad Ahsan Wali and 82-year-old Muhammad Sheikh. The men were running a front to smuggle American products to two specific agencies in Pakistan. U.S. national security has blacklisted both companies.

In a news release, John C. Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security noted, “The defendants smuggled U.S. origin goods to entities that have been designated for years as threats to U.S. national security for their ties to Pakistan’s weapons programs.”

“This indictment puts the world on notice not to do business with these defendants and demonstrates our commitment to holding them accountable.”

The news release noted that the men still haven’t been arrested. They were initially charged in October by a federal grand jury.

The company that the men were involved with was based out of Rawalpindi, Pakistan and called “Business World” according to prosecutors. The company allegedly used many front companies in order to conceal the two agencies who ended up with the U.S. goods.

Included in the exports were things like satellite communications equipment, electronic components and sensors.

The Advanced Engineering Research Organization and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission were the final destination for the products.

