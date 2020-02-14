Two charged for dung-dumping incident at Ford’s Etobicoke office

Two protestors have been charged after they allegedly dumped a load of manure on the sidewalk in front of Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke, according to CTV News.

The incident itself occurred on Dec. 22, as two men were recorded shovelling manure from a pickup truck in front of Ford’s office.

It later turned out that Extinction Rebellion organized the protest—saying that they were upset by the Progressive Conservative government’s environmental policy.

An Instagram post showed Extinction Rebellion taking credit for the incident, saying “from killing Hamilton’s LRT to the (expensive!) cancelling of clean energy projects to his attempts to open the Greenbelt for development, it’s clear the premier is putting our children’s future in danger.”

Two Hamilton Dads terrified of climate catastrophes have been arrested for shovelling a pile of manure on Doug Ford’s office !!!



Heroes or Criminals ?



Press release: https://t.co/eZLkJ3VhRr

More pictures: https://t.co/wM5vQ8hTVu

Help them shovel at https://t.co/1mRuKGYjRy pic.twitter.com/NVGr6LrWXl — Manure4Ford (@manure4ford) February 14, 2020

“We think that’s bullsh*t,” they added. In the post, they also used a photograph of the manure and an eco-radical with a shovel.

Two Hamilton residents have been charged in relation to this incident. Cameron Topp, 49, and Dennis Alvey, 55, were charged with mischief under $5,000.