Two dead and one injured following shooting at Texas A&M University

Two have been killed and another person has been wounded following a shooting at Texas A&M University, campus police say.

“A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus,” Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department tweeted. “Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.”

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.



A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two con — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020

“There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” reads a statement from the university’s website. “UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community”

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.



We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

No additional information regarding the shooting has been released.

All classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day, as a police investigation is ongoing.