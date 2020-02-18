Two Ontario men charged after death of 17-year-old driver

Charges have been laid after a Barrie teen was killed in an automotive collision last month.

Barrie Police say a 17-year-old and 19-year-old man were arrested and charged Saturday in connection with the crash that killed 17-year-old Paige Ferreira

Barrie police communications co-ordinator Peter Leon told the Barrie Today that charges were laid based on shocking video evidence, as well as statements from witnesses obtained by investigators.

“All I can say is there was an interaction that took place between the two vehicles prior to the crash,” Leon said. “There was evidence to support the charges.”

Police say the investigation will remain closed “unless something else materializes,” said Leon.

“As a result of the investigation, it should serve as a message that people need to operate their motor vehicles cautiously and in respect of the law.”

The vehicle reportedly left the road before jumping a snowbank and striking a road sign before rolling over multiple times.

After the crash, Simcoe County Paramedics rushed Ferreira to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. One of the drivers was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The two men are charged with dangerous driving causing death. Police have yet to confirm what the role of the 19-year-old was in the crash.