Two Ontario teens nearly overdose on drugs they believed was marijuana

Halton Regional Police say two 18-year-olds overdosed after smoking what they thought was cannabis.
Police say they responded to a call of two unconscious 18-year-old men outside of a Milton home around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The two men believed they were smoking marijuana, but then lost consciousness and began having seizures.
The officers gave them naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.
A neighbour saw the incident and called 911.
An investigation is ongoing and what drugs the teens smoked have yet to be identified