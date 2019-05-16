Two Ontario teens nearly overdose on drugs they believed was marijuana

Halton Regional Police say two 18-year-olds overdosed after smoking what they thought was cannabis.

Yesterday, we used Naloxone to save two teens who lost consciousness after smoking what they believed to be cannabis.



Don’t run. Call 911. ☎️



Good Samaritan overdose legisl’n protects citizens, including youths, from being prosecuted for offences such as simple possession. ^jh pic.twitter.com/wDa6vifFmE — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) May 16, 2019

Police say they responded to a call of two unconscious 18-year-old men outside of a Milton home around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The two men believed they were smoking marijuana, but then lost consciousness and began having seizures.

The officers gave them naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

A neighbour saw the incident and called 911.

An investigation is ongoing and what drugs the teens smoked have yet to be identified

