U.S. claim British family entered country illegally on purpose

A British family of seven, who earlier this month, crossed the U.S. border illegally, have had their claim that they entered accidentally rejected.

The family entered into the U.S. state of Washington from British Columbia through a ditch. Despite this, the family claimed that this act was entirely unintentional; only wishing to take a “brief detour” on a rural road to avoid an animal.

According to the CBC, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection quickly refuted the family’s claim, stating that the vehicle was recorded driving “slowly and deliberately” into the United States.

After this, the vehicle was pulled over by American border patrol officers and the family was subsequently arrested. The couple has described this ordeal as “the scariest experience of our lives.”

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said in an email that two of the adults had previously been denied entry into the U.S.

The United States are now in the process of deporting the family back to the United Kingdom.