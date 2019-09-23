American News

U.S. WWE superstar stages outrageous traffic stop with police

As the officer in the video said, “Welcome to Edmonton.”
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
2 mins read

In a tweet that went viral and hit 1.84 million views at the time of this article’s writing, WWE superstar Lacey Evans can be seen being pulled over for speeding during a routine traffic stop.

Upon being stopped, she immediately began recording, asking the officer if it’s a citation. He says it’s a speeding ticket.

“Do you know who I am,” she asks furiously.

“No idea,” the officer replies.

“Well, I’m Lacey Evans and I do not rate that ticket!”

The officer is clearly amused by the ego and asks, “Who’s Lacey Evans?”

“WWE superstar—you should know exactly who I am,” she snaps back.

She inevitably ends up taking the ticket and saying that she’ll pay it, but her tweet suggests that she may seek legal counsel.

“OK, well, have a good day,” the officer says, before smiling and giving a polite wave goodbye.

“You have a terrible day, sir,” Evans responds. “Canada is terrible, and I can’t wait to get back [home].”

Lacey was in Canada for an event in Edmonton, reports Global News. As the officer in the video said, “Welcome to Edmonton.”

“I can’t answer for her, but it’s a legitimate traffic stop from our end,” Cpl. Chris Warren said Sunday morning.

That should be the end of the story. However, according to Evans, who released a statement earlier today, the whole thing was staged with police as a promotion for the show.

“The video was created by both parties to promote the local live event taking place in the Edmonton area,” Evans said in the statement.

Evans, a former military police officer, says the video was taken and posted to Twitter as a joke, and that she hopes no one mimics her outrageous behaviour when engaging with police.

“I’m glad you were all entertained but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm… I hope you get what you asked for,” Evans said

