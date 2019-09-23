U.S. WWE superstar stages outrageous traffic stop with police

In a tweet that went viral and hit 1.84 million views at the time of this article’s writing, WWE superstar Lacey Evans can be seen being pulled over for speeding during a routine traffic stop.

Upon being stopped, she immediately began recording, asking the officer if it’s a citation. He says it’s a speeding ticket.

“Do you know who I am,” she asks furiously.

“No idea,” the officer replies.

“Well, I’m Lacey Evans and I do not rate that ticket!”

The officer is clearly amused by the ego and asks, “Who’s Lacey Evans?”

“WWE superstar—you should know exactly who I am,” she snaps back.

She inevitably ends up taking the ticket and saying that she’ll pay it, but her tweet suggests that she may seek legal counsel.

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

“OK, well, have a good day,” the officer says, before smiling and giving a polite wave goodbye.

“You have a terrible day, sir,” Evans responds. “Canada is terrible, and I can’t wait to get back [home].”

Lacey was in Canada for an event in Edmonton, reports Global News. As the officer in the video said, “Welcome to Edmonton.”

“I can’t answer for her, but it’s a legitimate traffic stop from our end,” Cpl. Chris Warren said Sunday morning.

That should be the end of the story. However, according to Evans, who released a statement earlier today, the whole thing was staged with police as a promotion for the show.

“The video was created by both parties to promote the local live event taking place in the Edmonton area,” Evans said in the statement.

Evans, a former military police officer, says the video was taken and posted to Twitter as a joke, and that she hopes no one mimics her outrageous behaviour when engaging with police.

PSA. Listen up ya nasties. 💅👒 pic.twitter.com/ic0WI2zNGZ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 23, 2019

“I’m glad you were all entertained but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm… I hope you get what you asked for,” Evans said