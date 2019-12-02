UCP members overwhelmingly support increased Alberta autonomy

The United Conservative Party (UCP) appears to be preparing for a fight for increased autonomy with the Trudeau government.

In their first annual meeting, members voted on through informal straw polls on a series of issues aimed at getting a “fair deal” from the Trudeau government.

From the province’s potential tax collection agency to the police force, trade relationships, pension plan, and firearms watchdog, members voted in large groups to support autonomy and further pull away from Ottawa.

A panel weighing those ideas is to complete its report by March 31.

“We are not seeking a special deal. We are simply seeking a fair deal,” Premier Jason Kenney told party faithful.

While not backing the secession movement, Wexit, the move to fight for autonomy is not surprising. Polls have placed Alberta’s desire to potentially declare independence close to if not higher than the separatist-prone province of Quebec.