UNHINGED: Nora Loreto says hockey leads to ‘white supremacy and misogyny’

It was inevitable.

A big story about hockey.

A horrifically bad take by Nora Loreto.

Loreto is the notorious activist best known for one of the most-ratioed tweets of all time in Canada following the Humboldt Broncos tragic crash:

“I’m trying to not get cynical about what is a totally devastating tragedy but the maleness, the youthfulness and the whiteness of the victims are, of course, playing a significant role.”

I'm trying to not get cynical about what is a totally devastating tragedy but the maleness, the youthfulness and the whiteness of the victims are, of course, playing a significant role. — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) April 9, 2018

Now, Loreto is back with yet another garbage take in the wake of the Don Cherry situation:

“Question: why is Hockey Culture the front line of Canada’s culture wars?

It’s because hockey is the most intense location where we form the white supremacy and misogyny on which Canada’s entire system is built and maintained.”

Question: why is Hockey Culture the front line of Canada's culture wars?



It's because hockey is the most intense location where we form the white supremacy and misogyny on which Canada's entire system is built and maintained. — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) November 14, 2019

At this point, it’s almost like Loreto is trying to be a caricature of far-left sentiment, which ironically is quite effective at gaining attention (as shown by the fact that I’m writing about it here).

Yet, it’s instructive to note that there is a certain (small) small segment of the country that actually believes that stuff.

They actually think hockey is about “white supremacy” and “misogyny.”

Of course, believing that requires somehow ignoring the fact that hockey often brings people of different backgrounds together to wear the same uniform, push towards the same goal, and feel a common identity, which is among the best ways to reduce racism and promote understanding.

And considering that women’s hockey is an incredibly popular and growing sport in Canada and that Canadians have been repeatedly brought together by cheering on our Canadian Women’s Olympic team, it takes a truly stunning level of ignorance to believe that hockey is about “misogyny.”

But ignorance is what the far-left is all about, and they seem to enjoy trying to tear down everything that Canadians like while promoting everything that isn’t Canadian.

For example, the far-left has endless bad things to say about Canada’s “values,” yet rarely—if ever—criticizes Communist China or any of the countries that actually commit horrific human rights abuses. Instead, they seek to divide our nation, turn Canadians against each other, denigrate our traditions, and wipe away our history.

Loreto has the right to her opinions (even if in my opinion they are total trash), and people have the right to disagree with her. That said, the vast silent majority of Canadians will need to start speaking out more and more, in order to stop the small (but loud) far-left from further influencing the direction of our nation with their unhinged insanity.