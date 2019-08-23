Unifor anti-Conservative bias rears its ugly head

Recently, the president of the Unifor union Jerry Dias penned a letter to media members of his union regarding the criticism received for his partisan attacks on conservative politicians.

The letter, though, is not one of repentance. Dias’ letter, which was sent to media members of Unifor on Monday, says he realizes that many Unifor journalists are worried that his relentless attacks on CPC leaders would lead the public into thinking the group is biased.

For Dias, though, the concerns are not worth changing his ways.

“I have heard from some members in the media sector, in particular, journalists, who do not like our union’s involvement in politics. I am writing as a courtesy to share with you our plans to aggressively fight to stop a wave of anti-worker conservatives from taking away our rights and your jobs,” Dias wrote in his letter, according to Global News.

“We do not tell members how to vote but I will be speaking out against the Conservative Party.”

The reason Dias’ views are such a point of concern is due to Unifor’s involvement on a panel that will determine the criteria for media outlets to be eligible for part of the $600 million media bailout of tax credits, a decision fleshed out by the current Trudeau Liberal government.

That bailout is intended to work in favour of smaller legacy newspapers and media companies.

This is exactly where there is cause for concern. When media is being kept afloat by Liberal governments, and when those in charge of selecting have a clear bias against Scheer and his Conservative government, things get fishy very quickly.

Just ask CTV Windsor’s Lori Berg, who was photographed holding a sign with Unifor’s logo on it with “Stop Scheer ” written in the right corner.

When Unifor, a union with clear political bias, is in charge of selecting who is worthy of getting government money, one can begin to see why political leanings begin to matter in a big way. Especially when Unifor is so brazen about it.

A major reason Unifor has faced so much heat is because of their total willingness to sic dogs on the CPC. The Unifor Canada twitter account infamously branded themselves as “the resistance,” saying that they are “Andrew Scheer’s worst nightmare.”

Unifor represents approximately 12,000 media workers Canada-wide.