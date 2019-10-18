Vancouver streets to be clogged by Extinction Rebellion protestors, heavy traffic expected

Downtown Vancouver can expect heavy traffic tomorrow as eco-radical group Extinction Rebellion will be protesting during rush hour, according to CTV.

Protests are expected to begin at 4:30 pm at Georgia and Hamilton streets. As per the Facebook event, 100 people say they will be in attendance, with an additional 400 people noting that they’re interested.

As for the route to be taken, there is currently no route set in stone for Friday’s march.

Some may remember when just weeks ago, Extinction Rebellion clogged up traffic in a stunt wherein protestors blocked off the downtown bridge for 12 hours. Ten people were arrested during the incident for obstruction.

Extinction Rebellion has made international headlines for stunts of similar nature. Just this week, Extinction Rebellion members were assaulted following their halting of a London tube train.

