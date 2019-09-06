Vegan and LGBT protestors crash opening of Canada’s first Chick-fil-A

The Chick-fil-A store opening in Toronto is already going through its first wave of protests, as activists from LGBTQ and Animal Rights groups assemble to fight the tyranny of Chick-fil-A and their delicious chicken.

As videos emerge, some outsiders watch in confusion, unsure of what their watching.

One video posted by The Ryerson shows a person standing in front of a sign that reads, “NOT IN OUR CITY. UNITED AGAINST HATE”

Large protest outside of Toronto’s new @ChickfilA location. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/w2apJljqUq — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) September 6, 2019

One photo shows a man waiting in line with what appears to be a MAGA hat, the well known red cap that US President Donald Trump’s fanbase wears.

To the folks wearing #MAGA hats in line at @ChickfilA in Toronto, all you're doing is proving how hateful you are. pic.twitter.com/CmVj3LSGpJ — Intolerant of Intolerance ▼ (@AllyDietrich) September 6, 2019

Another video shows a large group of people rallying around, chanting “Hey hey, Ho-ho, homophobia’s got to go!” Many carry signs politely telling Chick-fil-A to “Cluck off.”

Protestors have come out in full force baring signs that combine both the LGBT movement and animal rights movements together. For example, one sign reads “Chick-fil-A, dead body with a side of homophobia,” a sign referencing Chick-fil-A’s controversies regarding charitable donations made to organizations which some deem “homophobic.”

We’re still here, protesting at 1 Bloor Street East. Come down, come down, wherever you are and join us in asking hate, discrimination, and Chick-fil-A to #CluckOff. pic.twitter.com/qY4jaiahYy — The 519 (@The519) September 6, 2019

Protestors intend to rally all weekend, but the Chick-fil-A, located on 709 Yonge St in Toronto, plans to remain open and serve customers all weekend—besides Sunday, of course.

UPDATE: more photos are flooding in of the event as crowds continue to grow.

Some animal rights activists have staged a “die-in” outside of the Chick-fil-A, laying down with their protest signs, pretending to be dead.

Animal rights activists now staging a die-in outside the #ChickfilA’s front entrance. pic.twitter.com/vUmToWssuA — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

One activist, megaphone in hand, wanted to bring attention to the “oppressed bodies of the chickens,” as well as factory farming.

Protester addresses the crowd on a megaphone outside the #ChickfikA store. pic.twitter.com/AEao19ggyE — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated.