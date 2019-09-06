Vegan and LGBT protestors crash opening of Canada’s first Chick-fil-A

The Chick-fil-A store opening in Toronto is already going through its first wave of protests, as activists from LGBTQ and Animal Rights groups assemble to fight the tyranny of Chick-fil-A and their delicious chicken.
As videos emerge, some outsiders watch in confusion, unsure of what their watching.
One video posted by The Ryerson shows a person standing in front of a sign that reads, “NOT IN OUR CITY. UNITED AGAINST HATE”
One photo shows a man waiting in line with what appears to be a MAGA hat, the well known red cap that US President Donald Trump’s fanbase wears.
Another video shows a large group of people rallying around, chanting “Hey hey, Ho-ho, homophobia’s got to go!” Many carry signs politely telling Chick-fil-A to “Cluck off.”
Protestors have come out in full force baring signs that combine both the LGBT movement and animal rights movements together. For example, one sign reads “Chick-fil-A, dead body with a side of homophobia,” a sign referencing Chick-fil-A’s controversies regarding charitable donations made to organizations which some deem “homophobic.”
Protestors intend to rally all weekend, but the Chick-fil-A, located on 709 Yonge St in Toronto, plans to remain open and serve customers all weekend—besides Sunday, of course.
UPDATE: more photos are flooding in of the event as crowds continue to grow.
Some animal rights activists have staged a “die-in” outside of the Chick-fil-A, laying down with their protest signs, pretending to be dead.
One activist, megaphone in hand, wanted to bring attention to the “oppressed bodies of the chickens,” as well as factory farming.
This story is developing and will be updated.