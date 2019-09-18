Vegan-based Beyond Meat to be pulled from Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons’ venture into the vegan market will be coming to an end if you live outside of Ontario or British Columbia.

The majority-Brazilian-owned Canadian food giant says the sandwiches were introduced as a limited time offer with the possibility of becoming permanent.

“We are always listening to our guests and testing a wide variety of products across the country,” said Restaurant Brands International (RBI) to CBC News.

Beyond meat products were the only reason I continued going to Timmy's. #NotToBeCherie — Robin 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 Him/He (@darvin111) September 18, 2019

“Both the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches were introduced as a limited time offer. We have particularly seen positive reaction to our Beyond Meat offering in Ontario and B.C., especially breakfast, and are proud to offer both alternatives in those regions.”

@TimHortons I lived off of Beyond Meat Farmer's Wraps while I was in Quebec, I've eaten a ton in Manitoba, and routinely eat them here in Alberta. This is just sad 💔 #BeyondMeat — Jagnoor (@jagnoor16) September 18, 2019

RBI has said the burger will still be available nation-wide for the time being. The Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches will be sold until supplies last, but will only continue to be sold in Ontario and British Columbia.

Pretty rude of Tim hortons to drop beyond meat in AB after I finally got to try the one half decent thing they have aka the farmer’s wrap 😪 — Kate (@kaatejackson) September 18, 2019

Plant-based meats have been all the craze lately, with Beyond Meat selling like hotcakes, and chains like A&W completely selling out for months.

So unfortunately for vegans who aren’t in Ontario or B.C., you’ll have to look for another place to go. Let it also be noted that today is National Cheeseburger Day, so perhaps that should be on the menu tonight!