Violent Antifa attacks are a growing concern in Canada

Incidents of violence by far-left extremists are becoming more common in Canada and beyond.

Most recently, Quillette editor and journalist Andy Ngo was viciously attacked by Antifa in Portland. Videos of the incident show Ngo being savagely hit over the head and kicked by a number of individuals.

While Antifa claims that they use violence against members of opposing right-wing groups, their targets have also included journalists, innocent bystanders, police officers and others.

Here are several recent incidents in Canada involving violence by far-left extremists.

Global News journalists attacked by Antifa

Reporters covering an Antifa protest in Quebec City had their camera equipment destroyed and were assaulted by Antifa in 2017.

In the attack, journalist Mike Armstrong was pushed down a set of stairs by the assailants.

The group later justified the attack and pledged to commit further violence against members of the “corporate media.”

“Sometimes, it is necessary to go against what the mainstream considers ‘acceptable,’ to break the law in order to do the ethical thing,” Antifa wrote in a statement.

Antifa mob caused $100K in damage to Hamilton small businesses

In 2018, a flash mob of Antifa members vandalized local businesses and attacked police in Hamilton.

The group, which carried a banner that read “We are the ungovernables,” threw rocks at vehicles, store fronts and police who arrived at the scene.

Around 20 to 30 people were involved in the mob. Shortly after police apprehended a number of individuals who were believed to be involved in the incident.

Twelve arrested at Toronto protest where two police officers sustain injuries

Protests erupted in Toronto last year at a Munk debate featuring Steve Bannon.

Far-left protestors who gathered outside of the event shouted and intimidated event goers.

PROTEST:

King St + Simcoe St

-There have been a number of arrests at this protest

-Unknown at this time how many

-No injuries reported

-Officers still dealing with a large crowd

-Roads are closed in the area#GO2023048

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 2, 2018

Eventually the protest erupted into violence after Antifa rushed the doors and were stopped by the police.

Among the charges leveled against those involved ranged from assault, trespassing and mischief.

According to police, one officer was punched in the face while another was hit with a weapon.

Firebombing at an RBC bank in Ottawa

Anarchists took responsibility for the firebombing of an RBC bank branch in Ottawa in 2010.

Home made incendiary devices were used to destroy the bank and several suspects were seen fleeing the area late at night.

Shortly after an anarchist group called ” Fighting for Freedom Coalition Ottawa ” took responsibility for the firebombing in a video shared online and promised further attacks at the G20 summit later that year.

The group blamed RBC for investing in the oil sands and sponsoring the Winter Olympic games as the reasons behind their actions.

Three suspects were arrested in association with the crime and only one man, Roger Clement, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for the incident. In 2012, Clement was denied parole and CSIS agents cited him as a “domestic terrorism threat”.

Toronto Sun journalist assaulted at an “anti-hate” event

Another assault against a member of the media was caught on camera in 2018.

Toronto Sun photographer Stan Behal was attacked by a member of the “anti-hate” crowd intending on protesting a far-right rally which never took place.

Since no members of the far-right were present at the event, the presence of the media sparked the crowd’s ire.

In a video of the incident Behal is seen being attacked by a man without provocation.