Violent mentally ill Toronto man escapes for second time this year

A 36-year-old inmate, who police say is violent, has vanished in downtown Toronto. They have named the man as Gashawbeza Kefene, who has escaped once before this occasion.

Missing man:

Gashawbeza Kefene, 36,,

Last seen near Queen St/ Ossington Ave

-he is 5'9", 170lbs, black hair, full beard.

No clothing description.

Considered violent. If seen do not approach, call 911^adc pic.twitter.com/wcS7zX6k84 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2019

The police are warning Torontonians to not approach the man. He has been described as 5’9, 170 pounds, with black short hair, and a black beard.

Kefenee was last seen on Nov. 20 in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area. His previous escape occurred in August earlier this year. He escaped from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Kefenee is the latest escapee, with other dangerous individuals escaping earlier this year.