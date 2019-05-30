Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation wildfires continue to spread

Fires in the Wabasca Desmarais and Bigstone Cree Nation region in Alberta have continued to spread as further evacuations are taking place.

On May 30th, the area’s emergency management team indicated that the fire was five kilometers away from the nearest home and that the hospital has been evacuated while all patients have been safely transferred.

Rescue teams are keeping an eye on residential areas to keep properties safe.

Accommodations and resources have also been set aside for evacuees. Locals are expected to report to evacuation centres and avoid the area at all costs.

Weather conditions are continuing to make fighting the fire difficult.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as further information is revealed.