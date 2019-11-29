Warren Kinsella’s $1-million lawsuit against Project Cactus ‘leaker’ ends in settlement

The former Daisy Group employee accused of leaking Warren Kinsella’s Project Cactus smear campaign against Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada, has settled out of court and will not pay one penny of the $1-million lawsuit filed against her.

“Daisy and Aziza Mohammed have resolved all disputes between them. None of the allegations of either side has been proven in court, and on some things – like the various allegations of discriminatory attitudes in the workplace – they have simply agreed to disagree,” said Mohammed’s lawyer Mark Bourrie in a statement.

“But they do agree on the following. Daisy acknowledges that Ms. Mohammed’s actions with respect to Daisy were informed by a desire to do what she believed was right… (and she) advises that no other Daisy clients need be concerned in that regard.”

Kinsella sued Mohammed after the Globe and Mail reported on October 18, 2019 that the Conservative party hired Daisy Group for a “seek and destroy” mission against the PPC and its leader Bernier.

A day before the settlement, CBC News published related audio recordings and excerpts of Kinsella firing up his staff for Project Cactus.

“I want the hatred you have for Maxime Bernier to wash over you as a purifying force,” Kinsella informs his staff in a recording CBC says was made at a May 16 meeting.

“We actually have a white supremacist trying to become prime minister of Canada. I’ve run campaigns depicting Preston Manning, Stockwell Day, Kim Campbell, depicting them as racists,” Kinsella boasts.

“None of them were. But I was successful at depicting them as racists. This guy actually is a racist. Okay? So it’s low-hanging fruit.”

According to Kinsella’s statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court two weeks after the Globe story, he was suing Mohammed for breach of contract and breach of confidentiality for alleged going to the media with the scheme.

To this date, neither Kinsella has acknowledged that his Project Cactus client was the Conservative Party nor has party leader Andrew Scheer or any of his associates admitted to hiring Daisy Group for the job.