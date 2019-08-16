Was Carlos Maza oppressed by getting fired from Vox?

The New York Post recently announced that woke journalist Carlos Maza—the man who set off the Vox Adpocalypse and negatively affected the lives of many independent YouTube creators—is no longer working with Vox Media. This announcement used language to suggest that Maza’s dismissal was a result of being attacked by racists and homophobes.

The possibility that Maza’s poor quality of work might have instigated the dismissal was not raised for consideration.

There was a time in the not too distant past when people gained or lost jobs because of their performance skills. But, in the new “woke” age, every trauma (and losing a job is traumatic) seems to require political framing.

But what if Maza was just bad at his job? Yes, he was good at boycotting and shaming hardworking people, but what if he sucked at journalism?

Is it even okay to ask that question when we are being told he is a gay man of racialized minority status? What if Maza just wasn’t good at his job and that’s why he isn’t working for Vox anymore?

I know what you’re thinking: since when did Vox care about quality reporting? Surely if he was fired it was for a political reason! And you know … now that the question arises, I have to second guess myself. I’m wondering how all the other people who work for Vox are still there as well.

The real question is why Vox is getting rid of Maza but keeping everyone else! There must be evil afoot.

Now that I think of it that way, I think Vox has some serious ‘splaining to do. Unless there is something they are hiding from the public.

The New York Post headline reads “Carlos Maza reportedly leaving Vox after harassment on Twitter.”

Reportedly? Twitter is fairly public. Either he was being harassed or he wasn’t. Investigative journalism doesn’t seem to be what it used to be anymore. Reality is that most people get harassed on Twitter, so I want to know what made Carlos different. How did that make for an accurate headline?

The same article says “attempts to reach Maza via email were unsuccessful, although he posted on Twitter, ‘hello from the ~shakiest~ few weeks of my life’ on Aug. 11.”

I’d like to now report that Maza is okay. I’d like to do that but I’m hesitant to attempt contact because to do so is, apparently, potentially perilous.

I can only hope that for Carlos Maza, and all the people he’s tried to have fired or deplatformed in the past through his own callous agenda, that we will all eventually find a way to communicate effectively.

It is unclear whether or not Maza quit or was fired. It is entirely possible that his failure to unperson other people caused him to go into a deep state of depression. But until Maza signals that he is “safe” and “okay” I respect his need for privacy in these dark times.

I don’t want to “revictimize” him.