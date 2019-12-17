Update: 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped found safe

Update: According to ABC7 New York Karol Sanchez has been located and is safe.

A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped off a rainy Bronx street, thrown into a van by a group of men in front of her horrified mother, police said Tuesday.

The shocking incident, partially captured on video, took about 10 seconds.

Karol Sanchez and her 36-year-old mom were walking when a beige four-door sedan pulled up at Eagle Ave. and E. 156th St. in Melrose about 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Four men who appeared to be in their 20s were inside, police said. Two got out, snatching Sanchez and shoving her mother to the ground.

Karol Sanchez (NYPD)

The mother was not hurt but was unable to prevent her daughter from getting shoved into the van, which sped off.

It was not clear if the suspects know Karol. She has no arrest record.

Karol is about 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds. with short black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Cops released surveillance video of the unidentified suspects, all wearing dark clothing. and asked the public’s help finding them and the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.