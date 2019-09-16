Canadian News

WATCH: Justin Trudeau allegedly went for drinks with woman Liberals claim is a “white nationalist”

The allegations come from Goldy herself, who made the claim in a tweet. In the tweet, Goldy says that “only one federal party leader” has bought her drinks.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer stated today that he “looks forward” to hearing Justin Trudeau’s response to allegations that he took far-right commentator Faith Goldy out for drinks.

During an announcement of two new tax measures in Kelowna, Scheer responded to a question regarding the prime minister’s trustworthiness regarding SNC-Lavalin, the RCMP, and very notably, a mention of a potential personal relationship between Justin Trudeau and the wildly controversial Faith Goldy.

“I also look forward to Justin Trudeau’s response to allegations that he took Faith Goldy out for drinks,” said Scheer, who then went on to answer a question about his tax cuts.

The allegations come from Goldy herself, who made the claim in a tweet. In the tweet, Goldy says that “only one federal party leader” has bought drinks for her “at Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier.”

A tweet by Warren Kinsella showing a screenshot of Faith Goldy’s tweet in which she suggests that Justin Trudeau purchased her drinks at the Chateau Laurier

Trudeau has not yet had an opportunity to respond to the allegations, as association with Goldy has proven to be an effective political torpedo.

Others who have been associated with Goldy include Andrew Scheer himself, who attended the “United We Roll” event on Parliament hill. Goldy, a former Rebel Media contributor and former mayoral candidate for Toronto, was also in attendance, though the two did not share a stage.

Another Conservative candidate, Justina McCaffrey, was also accused of being friends with Goldy thanks to photos and videos taken with her in 2013. Scheer again had to defend a member of his team as McCaffrey herself had to clarify that the videos were from her time at the now-defunct Sun News Network, and that she hasn’t seen Goldy “for several years.”

Goldy, who was let go from The Rebel following her coverage of the Unite the Right rally, was also suspended from Facebook for violating their terms and conditions regarding extremism and spreading hate.

Washington Post columnist J.J. McCullough has claimed that: “A lot of people are able to corroborate the Faith Goldy/Trudeau hangout.”

The Liberal campaign has denied the allegation, and again went on to point fingers back at the Conservative’s for his appearance on Goldy’s show.

Update: according to the National Post, Goldy said in an April 2019 interview that it was “her and two of her female friends in Ottawa” who went for drinks in 2010.

Goldy stated that she did not know a specific date, but said it was during a biennial convention during the Ignatieff-era of the Liberal Party, with Trudeau already being a well-known contender for the position.

Goldy says it was only after a failed attempt to get the small group of three into the event that he then invited them out to Zoe’s Lounge.

“He invited us out for drinks,” said Goldy, who was then the self-described “token young person” working at Sun News.

