WATCH: ‘Anti-bigotry’ activist was super racist outside Meghan Murphy event

Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

In a newly released clip taken during the protests outside of Saturday’s GIDYVR debate featuring Jon Kay, Meghan Murphy, and myself, professional anti-bigotry activist Amanda Jabbour is seen racially abusing an interracial couple.

“Is that your mail-order bride?” Jabbour is seen repeatedly pointing at the Asian partner of the attendee, before asking “How much? How much did you pay?”

Jabbour, who identified herself to Press for Truth reporter Dan Dicks in a separate video as representing the PACE society with colleagues at the protest, is also seen yelling at and following the police officers protecting the entrance of the Pan Pacific Hotel, stating “your only purpose is oppressing people” and demanding to be allowed inside the private venue, where the debate was taking place in the conference room.

In Dicks’ video, Jabbour is also seen confronting an unidentified cameraperson. Jabbour aggressively approaches the woman, goading “next time you kick me, it better be f*cking hard, b*tch!” Jabbour had tripped over the camera person’s leg moments prior. Jabbour then attempts to lick the woman’s camera before rushing back to Dicks and holding her hand over his filming cell phone. Both journalists are also targeted by Jabbour blowing cigarette smoke at them.

Jabbour is listed as the Occupational Health and Safety Facilitator for the PACE Society, a charity focused on de-stigmatizing sex work and supporting sex workers. Jabbour is also the founder of Sault Ste. Marie Sex Workers’ Rights.

PACE Society’s most recently published annual report states the 62% of their funding is provided by the government, with the City of Vancouver and the Province of British Columbia appearing to provide the majority of the support. While this information is not provided in any subsequent reports, the 2015 annual report stated that 82% of PACE’s funding was spent on salaries for staff.

The Post Millennial reached out to Jabbour via the PACE Society, but PACE instead offered an email where “comments or concerns” could be sent. When clarification was sought on whether or not a comment would be given, PACE hung up, and subsequent calls were not answered.

