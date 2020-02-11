WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors block journalists and politicians from entering BC Legislature

Video has emerged from the British Columbia Legislature of BC press gallery secretary and Global News journalist Richard Zussman being denied entry from the building by anti-pipeline activists.

They also blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.

Thugs – many in balaclavas & ski masks – have blockaded the BC Legislature and are intimidating elected MLAs and Cabinet Ministers from doing their work. What happened to law enforcement, democracy, order and the rule of law? This is indefensible and needs to be confronted. https://t.co/toCftgQMfk — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) February 11, 2020

The video, which was posted from the province late Tuesday morning by Sean Craig, is the latest in a flood of activist-led demonstrations which have taken over newsreels.

The President of the British Columbia legislature press gallery, Global’s Richard Zussman, tries to enter the BC Legislature as protestors opposing RCMP presence in Wet’suwet’en block all doors of the building. pic.twitter.com/0KAfLcyKT9 — Sean Craig 🍞📈 (@sdbcraig) February 11, 2020

Zussman was later seen entering the building with help from security.

Protesters blocking both politicians and media from the Legislature this morning. Our @CTVNewsRob is safely inside thanks to help from security, who also lent a hand to Global's @richardzussman, first smuggling in his bag of bagels, then helping him scale a wall. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/MAp447Ttnl — Andrew Johnson (@CTVNewsAndrew) February 11, 2020

Protestors have left Canada stagnated, as Via Rail trains stopped by blockages on Ontario railways have left the company and passengers in difficult situations. Initially, interruptions were only between Montreal and Ottawa, as well as trains in both directions.

The Belleville blockade is also in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.

A blockade at a rail crossing in Tyendinaga Township near Belleville, Ont., has disrupted rail service between Montreal and Toronto for the sixth straight day.https://t.co/wwHrZNLunM — 640 Toronto (@am640) February 11, 2020

Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Tuesday, Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto.

BREAKING: Indigenous and settler youth have occupied the office of Liberal MP @Carolyn_Bennett, the federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en as they resist a violent, militarized RCMP raid on their unceded territories. #WetsuwetenStrong pic.twitter.com/7SdiwhMIwl — Climate Justice Toronto (@CJusticeTO) February 10, 2020

A large group of Climate Justice Toronto and Extinction Rebellion protestors later joined them.

On their way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you spell racist? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounted Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it in the soil.”

After taking over Bennett’s office, protestors dined on pizza and taped makeshift posters in her window that read, “RCMP back down” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will you arrest Indigenous youth?”

“The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”



Read more: https://t.co/oDbQrhfrcY#ClimateStrike #ShutDownCanada #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/xFX0ojqST8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 10, 2020

Outside, the protestors chanted “shut it down” in support of those who made it inside. The protest leader declared, “The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”