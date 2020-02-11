WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors block journalists and politicians from entering BC Legislature

Video has emerged from the British Columbia Legislature of BC press gallery secretary and Global News journalist Richard Zussman being denied entry from the building by anti-pipeline activists.
They also blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.
The video, which was posted from the province late Tuesday morning by Sean Craig, is the latest in a flood of activist-led demonstrations which have taken over newsreels.
Zussman was later seen entering the building with help from security.
Protestors have left Canada stagnated, as Via Rail trains stopped by blockages on Ontario railways have left the company and passengers in difficult situations. Initially, interruptions were only between Montreal and Ottawa, as well as trains in both directions.
The Belleville blockade is also in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Tuesday, Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto.
A large group of Climate Justice Toronto and Extinction Rebellion protestors later joined them.
On their way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you spell racist? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounted Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it in the soil.”
After taking over Bennett’s office, protestors dined on pizza and taped makeshift posters in her window that read, “RCMP back down” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will you arrest Indigenous youth?”
Outside, the protestors chanted “shut it down” in support of those who made it inside. The protest leader declared, “The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”