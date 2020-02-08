WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors scream on train tracks as rail blockade continues

Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors staged a “primal scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block train travel. They are protesting the raid and arrests on an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Thursday.

The protest leader rallied the activists to scream loud and long enough to “kill” the giant puppet “pipeline snake” that was brought to the protest. “When we scream loud enough and long enough, she will die a most deserving death and we will have won,” the protest leader instructed.

WATCH: Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors scream at the top of their lungs while blocking the trains in Toronto pic.twitter.com/j9qMjgO5LF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 8, 2020

The goal of blocking the trains is to prevent pipeline materials from being shipped out west.

This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.

GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.