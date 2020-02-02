WATCH: Arrests made as antifa, trans protestors disrupt free speech event in Seattle

On February 1, feminist group Women’s Liberation Front held a panel discussion at the Seattle Public Library on the impact of transgender activism on women’s sex-based rights. Featuring Sabina Malik, Kara Dansky, and Twitter-banned Meghan Murphy, the sold-out talk was met with resounding support, but trans rights activists and antifa made their resentment and hostility clear.

Masked protestors wielding signs and chanting misogynistic slurs were monitored closely by Seattle police, who were out in full force to detail the crowd outside of the library.

As the night continued, the protests grew louder. Protestors began to use drums, whistles, and amplifiers in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful women’s rights-related talk occurring inside.

He seems nice. pic.twitter.com/b7PxLB9sjL — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) February 2, 2020

Several of the protestors managed to breach the security barriers and were shouted down by the crowd while police took action and removed them from the premises.

Another of the arrests during the SPL #Newmisogyny event. pic.twitter.com/YZIA8FVI6t — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) February 2, 2020

The Seattle Public Library event represents a disturbing trend in peaceful talks being shouted down by social justice mobs. In November of 2019, #GIDYVR had to relocate to the Pan Pacific after its Simon Fraser University sponsor, Mark Collard, withdrew access to the venue due to the overwhelming threat of violence.

In January 2020, Andy Ngo’s lecture at the University of British Columbia was cancelled citing similar concerns about campus safety.

All photos property of Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) and used with consent.

